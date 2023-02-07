Equiti Capital signs the FX Global Code of Conduct

Equiti Group’s subsidiary, Equiti Capital, today announced it has signed the Statement of Agreement to the FX Global Code of Conduct.

The Code provides guidelines and good practices in the wholesale foreign exchange market, promoting integrity and effective functioning of the market.

Code of Conduct has already been adopted by several central banks including the Bank of England. Following the adoption of the Code of several other major players in the FX markets such as the banks, buy-side market participants and non-bank liquidity providers, Equiti has also taken steps to align its activities to adhere to the principles of the Code, based on the size and complexity of its activities and the nature of its engagement in the FX market.