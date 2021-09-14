Equiti Capital appoints Sheetal Chouhan to its BoD

Equiti Capital UK Limited announced the appointment of its Chief Financial Officer, Sheetal Chouhan, to its Board of Directors.
Chouhan has served as Equiti Capital’s Chief Financial Officer since October 2018. With more than 15 years of financial services industry and brokerage businesses experience, she strong expertise in regulatory reporting, financial planning, and forecasting.
Nigel Holmes, interim CEO of Equiti Capital UK Ltd, commented:
We welcome Sheetal to the Board of Equiti Capital UK Ltd. She has been a respected contributor to the company over the past three years in her capacity as CFO. Sheetal’s in-depth experience in financial reporting and knowledge of financial regulatory requirements will ensure she becomes a valued member of the Board.
The official announcement highlighted Chouhan’s approval by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) as a SMF 3 authorising her to act as an executive director.
Chouhan has been a member of the UK’s Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) since February 2010.