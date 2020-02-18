FXCM PRO and Your Bourse announce liquidity distribution partnership

Online foreign exchange and CFD trading international provider, FXCM Group, LLC, announced today that FXCM Pro, the institutional arm of the business, teamed up with Your Bourse, a financial technology developing company, providing liquidity aggregation and risk management platform for MT4/MT5 brokers with hosting in Equinix data centres.

The partnership between FXCM and Your Bourse technology will provide FXCM clients with access to FXCM liquidity through Your Bourse’s Liquidity Hub. Prompted by the growing demand for improved low-latency solutions and the desire to reduce costs, the cooperation will give FX and CFD brokers the opportunity to optimise their processes

Mario Sanchez, Managing Director & Global Head of FXCM Pro Sales, commented:

Today’s priorities for FX and CFD market participants are focused around cost saving opportunities as well as execution efficiency. Through partnering with Your Bourse, FXCM clients will have one of the latest innovative technologies, able to enjoy greater flexibility while accessing multi-asset liquidity, as well as allowing MT4/MT5 traders to experience a host of low latency solutions at a reduced cost.

Andrey Vedikhin, Your Bourse CEO, stated:

We are excited to add FXCM to our network of liquidity providers and thus allow more brokerages to get access to FXCM multi-asset liquidity at an affordable cost. Clients will also benefit from the low-latency connection with an opportunity to reduce the execution speed even further by utilising a cross-connect between FXCM and Your Bourse infrastructure hubs in Equinix data centres (LD4, LD5, NY4, NY5, CH1, HK1, TY, and FR2).

