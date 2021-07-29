Equiti Capital hires Paul Webb as COO

Equiti Capital today revealed the appointment of Paul Webb as Chief Operating Officer. In his new role, he will be responsible for leading the company’s font office trading activities.

With over 20 years of experience in the FX and CFD space, Webb has worked in the UK and the Middle East in different senior leadership and front office roles. He brings significant experience across multiple asset classes and has a background in managing market risk and revenue generation. Webb has also developed global product ranges and risk management strategies.