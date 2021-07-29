Equiti Capital hires Paul Webb as COO

Equiti Capital today revealed the appointment of Paul Webb as Chief Operating Officer. In his new role, he will be responsible for leading the company’s font office trading activities.
With over 20 years of experience in the FX and CFD space, Webb has worked in the UK and the Middle East in different senior leadership and front office roles. He brings significant experience across multiple asset classes and has a background in managing market risk and revenue generation. Webb has also developed global product ranges and risk management strategies.
Iskandar Najjar, Equiti Group CEO and Equiti Capital UK Director, said:
We are very pleased to have Paul join the executive leadership team of Equiti Capital UK in the critical role of Chief Operating Officer as well as leading Equiti Group’s front office trading activities. Paul brings extensive industry experience and proven excellence in risk management and operational leadership at global brokerages.
Paul Webb, Chief Operating Officer of Equiti Capital UK, said:
I have been very impressed by the prevalent positivity and enthusiasm in the company and am very much looking forward to being part of Equiti’s growth.
This is an exciting time to be joining Equiti Capital with its solid performance over the past 3 years, and the Group’s global growth plans to launch innovative new offerings, secure new regulatory licences, and expand into new markets.
Webb succeeds Michael Ayres, who served as COO of Equiti Capital for three years. A handover between Webb and Ayres is expected to be finalised by 24 August. Further announcements will follow regarding Ayres’ next opportunity.
Najjar added:
We extend our sincere thanks to Michael Ayres who has performed this role so successfully over the last three years and established a resilient and successful trading team for Equiti.