Equiti Capital appoints JP Morgan’s David Meek as Chairman of the Board

Forex and CFD liquidity provider Equiti Capital has just announced the appointment of David Meek as Non-Executive Chairman of the board. Meek will assume this role pending approval from the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority.

Prior to Equiti Capital, Meek worked for companies, such as JP Morgan, Citigroup, Mizuho, Natwest Markets and Bankers Trust. His roles have ranged across finance, risk, and corporate governance, from Head of Trading in investment banking to portfolio management and asset allocation within asset management and alternatives.

Meek is currently a Non-Executive Director and member of numerous Committees at National Commercial Bank (NCB), the prominent listed Saudi Arabian bank, and also Vice Chairman of the board and a Non-Executive Director of NCB Capital, the investment bank and asset management arm of NCB.

Meek is also a board representative of the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.

Equiti Capital’s CEO, Brian Myers commented on the news:

After an extensive search, Equiti Capital is delighted to welcome David with his exceptional experience to the board. We see tremendous value-add across governance, risk and commercial elements of our business.

Commenting on his new appointment, David Meek said: