Equiti Capital UK COO Michael Ayres steps down

Executives August 13, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Equiti Capital UK Ltd told LeapRate today that Michael Ayres is leaving the company.

Ayres has been with the company since 2018 as COO and became a UK board member in 2019.

He was also a member of the Board of Algorithmic Laboratories, an AI powered risk management entity within the Group. Ayres is on the the Group Executive Committee as well, frequently contributing to wider group projects and initiatives.

Iskandar Najjar, Equiti Group Chief Executive Officer, commented:

Iskandar Najjar, Equiti
Iskandar Najjar

We are extremely grateful to Michael for all the years he has been with Equiti. He has been instrumental in building the foundations of the company and putting it on the right course for our next phase of growth and expansion. We wish him the best of luck with his next challenge and have no doubt he will accomplish big things in the coming future.

Michael Ayres, said:

Michael Ayres, Equiti Capital
Michael Ayres
Source: LinkedIn

It has been a privilege to be part of the Equiti Group’s global growth over the past 3 years and to see the company progress from strength to strength. I want to thank every single member of staff, past and present, as it’s been a combined effort to get to where we are today.

Earlier in July, Equiti Capital anounced the appointment of Paul Webb as Chief Operating Officer to succeed Ayres.

