CMC Markets extends its liquidity distribution through Gold-i’s Matrix Network

The global provider of liquidity and white label trading CMC Markets has extended its liquidity distribution through a partnership with Gold-i.
Brokers, banks and hedge funds can now access nearly 10,000 different instruments from CMC Markets across a range of asset classes at competitive rates through Gold-i’s multi-asset liquidity management platform, Matrix.
Gold-i clients can choose not only from a wide range of FX pairs, but of indices, commodities, treasuries and single stock CFDs. Institutional clients can extend their offering by adding digital assets with the option to choose from 15 different cryptocurrency coins and indices.
Clients in the UK and Ireland can also access the CMC Markets native spreadbet API over the Gold-i Matrix NETwork, further improving their ability to efficiently manage risk across thousands of instruments.
Tom Higgins, CEO, Gold-i commented:
CMC has one of the most comprehensive multi-asset offerings in the market and are a very welcome addition to our Matrix NETwork. Their extensive liquidity pools present our clients with significant opportunities to diversify and add new revenue streams, all on attractive commercial terms.
Richard Elston, Head of Institutional at CMC Markets said:
We have invested heavily in streamlining our own technology, building a low-latency, multi-asset liquidity solution as a result. By partnering with Gold-i, we are able to extend our own reach and deliver high quality liquidity to Gold-i’s extensive global client base. It also opens up new business opportunities for us, particularly in territories such as Latin America where we are increasingly focusing our growth.
CMC Markets continues to strengthen its institutional business by providing liquidity and market access to an increasing number of emerging hedge funds, asset managers and other smaller retail brokers. The company’s 31-year history, UK stock market listing and oversight by regulatory bodies such as the FCA, BaFiN and ASIC make it a popular choice of counterparty across the industry.
Liquidity providers and Prime of Prime brokers use the Matrix Net to distribute liquidity to Gold-i’s global NETwork of clients. Matrix Net supports FX, CFDs and cryptocurrencies and is fully compatible with the Gold-i Crypto Switch 2.0
Matrix Net is an extension of Matrix, Gold-i’s multi-asset liquidity management platform, which brokers use to consume liquidity. Gold-i’s Matrix gives brokers access to 100s of Liquidity providers, it is fast and flexible, assisting brokers worldwide to make more money and reduce risk.