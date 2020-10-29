CMC Markets extends its liquidity distribution through Gold-i’s Matrix Network

The global provider of liquidity and white label trading CMC Markets has extended its liquidity distribution through a partnership with Gold-i.

Brokers, banks and hedge funds can now access nearly 10,000 different instruments from CMC Markets across a range of asset classes at competitive rates through Gold-i’s multi-asset liquidity management platform, Matrix.

Gold-i clients can choose not only from a wide range of FX pairs, but of indices, commodities, treasuries and single stock CFDs. Institutional clients can extend their offering by adding digital assets with the option to choose from 15 different cryptocurrency coins and indices.

Clients in the UK and Ireland can also access the CMC Markets native spreadbet API over the Gold-i Matrix NETwork, further improving their ability to efficiently manage risk across thousands of instruments.