oneZero adds Fraser McHardy to its team as Chief Financial Officer

oneZero Financial Systems, a multi-asset enterprise financial services technology solutions company, has just announced that it has added Fraser McHardy to its team of professionals. McHardy joins oneZero as Chief Financial Officer.
Prior to oneZero, McHardy worked at State Street Corporation where he was CFO for the Global Markets, Global Exchange and CRD business units, including the FX technology platforms Currenex and FX Connect. He also held senior financial positions at BNY Mellon, Bank of Scotland and Deloitte.
Andrew Ralich, CEO and co-founder of oneZero, commented on the hire:
We are excited to be extending the expertise of our leadership team with the addition of Fraser. With our company’s continuing growth, adding an experienced CFO with industry experience to support our organization was a natural evolution.
Fraser McHardy added:
oneZero has a best-in-class technology solution coupled with a client service focus that has delivered an enviable level of growth. I am very excited to join a world-class team and support the next phase of growth and success in the years ahead.