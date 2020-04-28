oneZero adds Fraser McHardy to its team as Chief Financial Officer

oneZero Financial Systems, a multi-asset enterprise financial services technology solutions company, has just announced that it has added Fraser McHardy to its team of professionals. McHardy joins oneZero as Chief Financial Officer.

Prior to oneZero, McHardy worked at State Street Corporation where he was CFO for the Global Markets, Global Exchange and CRD business units, including the FX technology platforms Currenex and FX Connect. He also held senior financial positions at BNY Mellon, Bank of Scotland and Deloitte.