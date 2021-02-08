Your Bourse adds new range of features to give MT4 and MT5 brokers more control

Trade execution technology company Your Bourse has announced the release of their portal. The new features on the portal enable brokers to have more control and maximise profitability through customisation of settings and dashboards. Greater control for brokers also allows them better visualisation of FX, CFD, and crypto liquidity management, P/L monitoring, risk management, and regulatory reporting that will benefit MT4/MT5 brokers.
The latest release of Your Bourse’s new portal is one of the key benefits for brokers with great user experience that allows them to configure to their own requirements.
Andrey Vedikhin, Founder and CEO/CTO Your Bourse, commented:
We acknowledged that every broker wants more control and access to key features that can enable them to maximise profits and after extensive analysis, use cases review and client/UI testing, Your Bourse delivered the portal that all brokers were asking for. For example, with the click of a button, brokers can manage liquidity pools, A/B book assignment, risk management in real-time or issue reports. The best is that in alignment with our commitment to helping financial firms succeed, all Your Bourse clients get access to the user-friendly portal to customise Your Bourse Platform’s settings based on the brokerage’s specific needs and at no extra cost.
Your Bourse Platform-as-a-Service includes multi-asset liquidity aggregation to execution at great prices from liquidity providers, a low latency execution matching engine in all financial instruments, the well-known MT4/MT5 bridge, risk management solutions in real-time, as well as P/L monitoring and regulatory reporting – all linked through Your Bourse Data Warehouse and integrated to Liquidity Providers and MT4/MT5.
Brokers with Your Bourse Platform-as-a-Service not only receive 24/7 technical support but also a personalised onboarding programme that can guarantee client satisfaction.