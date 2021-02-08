Your Bourse adds new range of features to give MT4 and MT5 brokers more control

Trade execution technology company Your Bourse has announced the release of their portal. The new features on the portal enable brokers to have more control and maximise profitability through customisation of settings and dashboards. Greater control for brokers also allows them better visualisation of FX, CFD, and crypto liquidity management, P/L monitoring, risk management, and regulatory reporting that will benefit MT4/MT5 brokers.

The latest release of Your Bourse’s new portal is one of the key benefits for brokers with great user experience that allows them to configure to their own requirements.