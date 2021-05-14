Marex expected to release registration document for IPO today

Marex is building a strategy to help it continue to deliver lucrative growth. This objective partially consists of working to build a competitive advantage in the industry by developing its asset classes into adjoining product classification groups and expanding its coverage on a global basis. Throughout Marex’s history, acquisitions have been a key growth driver in its strategy and have a central presence amongst its ongoing growth plans.

During the past 10 years we have worked to build a leading diversified market liquidity provider. This has been achieved through a series of strategic acquisitions, as well as the continual diversification of our earnings and extension of the customer base by increasing our geographical presence and our product set.

Global liquidity hub Marex Spectron Group Limited has announced plans to move forward with an initial public offering to publish its registration form on 14th May. Marex is said to be making plans to apply for admission of Shares to the FCA’s premium listing segment on its Official List of the FCA, with further plans to begin trading within the London Stock Exchange’s main market.

The company has identified significant consolidation opportunities within the relatively disjointed territory in which it operates. Within the market, many small players lack the necessary scale and are also beginning to struggle with the increasing burden of regulations and technology. Marex has also managed to demonstrate profitable growth despite the presence of recent market volatility, ending 2020 with increased net revenue as well as an increased operating profit.

Lowitt added:

The attractiveness and resilience of our business model is demonstrated by our latest set of results which showcase continued strong performance despite the obvious macro headwinds. I am excited about the next stage of our development and the growth opportunities ahead. We look forward to generating continued value for all our stakeholders.

If Marex goes ahead with the IPO as planned, it is currently expected that the set up would consist of an offer of existing shares to be sold off by selected existing shareholders within the company’s sphere. Further details relating to the offer are set to be disclosed in the Intention to Float announcement, expected to be published in the near future.

Marex recently published its results for the financial year 2020 and revealed that the company’s net revenue reached $414.7 million. This marks an 18% rise compared to 2019 when the company registered $352.2 million.