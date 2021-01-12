Menu

Turkish investment bank IS Investment extends partnership with Integral

January 12, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova


The FX technology provider Integral announced today that IS Investment, Turkey’s largest investment bank, has extended its use of Integral’s trading technology and MT4 Bridge solutions to expand their products and services.

The addition of IS Investment’s CFD products is the latest expansion in a decade-long partnership between the two firms. For the first time it centralizes IS Investment’s leveraged products through one provider. IS Investment’s established use of Integral’s cloud technology has provided the group with the full range of functionality, including liquidity aggregation and Bridge connection, which has allowed them to deliver a highly tailored FX and metals – and now CFD – service to their diverse customer base.

Cuneyt Akdemir, Manager at IS Investment’s International Capital Markets Department said:

Cuneyt Akdemir, IS Investment
Cuneyt Akdemir
Source: LinkedIn

Through challenging times such as the SNB flash crash, we have experienced firsthand how valuable it is to have a high level of customer service supported with the customizable technology of Integral. By allowing us to scale our business in areas such customized FX aggregation, structured derivative hedging, and more recently Contract for Differences (CFD), our cooperation with Integral has proven itself as a strategic partnership which is now a decade long.

Harpal Sandhu, CEO at Integral commented:

Harpal Sandhu, Integral
Harpal Sandhu
Source: LinkedIn

We welcome the expansion of our long-standing relationship with IS Investment and are extremely pleased to be able to support them centralize their FX, CFDs, and metals products through a single system. Integral’s technology spans the entire FX and CFD trade lifecycle and delivers a customizable solution that ensures IS Investment is strongly positioned to compete and grow its business.

