Turkish investment bank IS Investment extends partnership with Integral

The FX technology provider Integral announced today that IS Investment, Turkey’s largest investment bank, has extended its use of Integral’s trading technology and MT4 Bridge solutions to expand their products and services.

The addition of IS Investment’s CFD products is the latest expansion in a decade-long partnership between the two firms. For the first time it centralizes IS Investment’s leveraged products through one provider. IS Investment’s established use of Integral’s cloud technology has provided the group with the full range of functionality, including liquidity aggregation and Bridge connection, which has allowed them to deliver a highly tailored FX and metals – and now CFD – service to their diverse customer base.