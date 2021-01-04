Integral’s ADV rises 1.5% MoM with $48 billion in December

FX technology provider Integral released its trading volumes for December 2020 with small but steady growth compared to November and on yearly basis.
The company registered average daily volumes (ADV) across Integral platforms of $48.5 billion in December 2020. This represents 1.5% MoM increase compared to November when it reached $47.8 billion.
The ADV for November also reached 33.6% YoY growth compared to the same period last year.
The broker’s ADV represents volumes traded across the group’s entire liquidity network, including TrueFX and Integral OCX, in aggregate.
Integral’s global trading network provides services for FX market participants, including banks, brokers, asset managers, and hedge funds.
Related News