Menu

Integral’s ADV rises 1.5% MoM with $48 billion in December

Brokers January 4, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


FX technology provider Integral released its trading volumes for December 2020 with small but steady growth compared to November and on yearly basis.

The company registered average daily volumes (ADV) across Integral platforms of $48.5 billion in December 2020. This represents 1.5% MoM increase compared to November when it reached $47.8 billion.

Integral
Share via

The ADV for November also reached 33.6% YoY growth compared to the same period last year.

The broker’s ADV represents volumes traded across the group’s entire liquidity network, including TrueFX and Integral OCX, in aggregate.

Integral’s global trading network provides services for FX market participants, including banks, brokers, asset managers, and hedge funds.

Related News

arrow
X
IG UK stops servicing EEA clients after BrexitBrokersThe company stated: If you have previously agreed to transfer your account to IG Europe but have not received confirmation that the transfer has taken…

Integral’s ADV rises 1.5% MoM with $48 billion in December

0
X
Rangers enter official online trading partnership with fintech firm Fortrade…BrokersCommercial and Marketing Director, James Bisgrove commented: We’re excited to welcome Fortrade as the newest member of the Rangers Commercial Partn…
Send this to a friend