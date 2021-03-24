TP ICAP completes acquisition of Liquidnet

London-based broker TP ICAP has announced the completion of its acquisition of Liquidnet Holdings, Inc.

This deal makes TP ICAP a diversified global markets infrastructure and data solutions provider. The company can benefit from the market structure. Liquidnet’s acquisition propels TP CAP’s goals for trade process efficiency and best execution, which are driving the rapid electronification of financial market trading across multiple asset classes and especially, in the dealer-to-client segments of the credit and rates markets.