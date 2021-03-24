TP ICAP completes acquisition of Liquidnet

London-based broker TP ICAP has announced the completion of its acquisition of Liquidnet Holdings, Inc.
This deal makes TP ICAP a diversified global markets infrastructure and data solutions provider. The company can benefit from the market structure. Liquidnet’s acquisition propels TP CAP’s goals for trade process efficiency and best execution, which are driving the rapid electronification of financial market trading across multiple asset classes and especially, in the dealer-to-client segments of the credit and rates markets.
Nicolas Breteau, Chief Executive Officer, TP ICAP:
Completing the acquisition of Liquidnet is an important milestone for TP ICAP. Bringing together two highly complementary businesses transforms our growth prospects by materially accelerating the execution of our strategy. Our focus now is on the swift integration of Liquidnet and realising the compelling opportunities to drive higher revenues and returns to shareholders.
LeapRate reported in October, when the deal was announced through the London Stock Exchange. The total consideration of the transaction was between US$575 million and US$700 million.
The company said in October, that depending on other payouts and performance targets, the price could reach $700 million.