TP ICAP reports £11 million acquisition costs in final results for 2020

Publishing its final results for 2020, interdealer broker TP ICAP revealed acquisition costs of £11 million during an unprecedented year. The document issued with the published results provided a progress update into the Group’s acquisition of investment network, Liquidnet, and its entire issued share capital of Liquidnet Holdings, Inc.

Despite the challenges faced by the COVID-19 pandemic, TP ICAP remained fully operational throughout the year — beginning to slowly execute new strategies and gaining shareholder approval of Liquidnet on 1st February 2021. TP ICAP hopes that this acquisition will work to accelerate the execution of new strategies where the pandemic had otherwise slowed down progress, as well as provide the firm with significant new growth opportunities.

Nicolas Breteau, CEO of TP ICAP, said:

We strengthened our financial position by redomiciling our Group’s holding company and embedding a new risk management framework. And we announced the acquisition of Liquidnet, an electronic buyside-focused trading platform that will accelerate our strategy and transform the Group’s growth trajectory.

The CEO also highlighted TP ICAP’s intention to complete its acquisition by the month’s end, realising a cutting-edge infrastructure powerhouse on a global market-scale, “with strong sell-side and buy-side networks, and leading franchises across all major asset classes,” he added.