Tickmill partners with TradingView to strengthen its futures offering

Global multi-asset broker Tickmill has just announced its partnership with social trading platform TradingView. In the latest Tickmill release of future, the company teamed up with TradingView to facilitate direct market access (DMA) to 5 regulated derivative exchanges: CME, NYMEX, COMEX, CBOT and EUREX. Tickmill Clients can now trade directly from the charts on their preferred trading platform.
In the official announcement, Tickmill noted that for a limited time, all new futures clients with a funded account will have access to TradingView PRO with no additional fees.
Duncan Anderson, CEO of Tickmill UK Ltd, commented:
Our partnership comes as the next logical step in providing traders with a seamless Futures trading experience. At the start of the US session, TradingView has a staggering 14,000 simultaneously active users. With such a large client base, it makes sense that we provide our clients with the opportunities afforded to users of TradingView, coupled with the exceptional trading conditions that only Tickmill can offer.
The collaboration between the two companies will allow existing and new Tickmill clients to research markets, share trades and ideas and chat with other traders while trading listed derivatives like futures.
The latest expansion in the futures space allows Tickmill’s clients to speculate on long-term action, invest in long-term direction and hedge their portfolio using instruments previously inaccessible to retail traders.
The new exchange-traded Micro products gives retail clients the opportunity to trade in a fast-growing market, previously only available to those with large cash deposits. With Tickmill’s experience and knowledge in the retail trader space, clients can now have access to E-mini and Micro futures contracts on S&P500, EUROSTOXX 50 and a range of other instruments. They span across a number of asset classes and have a much lower cost of entry and competitive commissions to match.
Duncan Anderson explained:
The aim was to cultivate a ‘streamlined’ trading environment where clients can diversify their portfolio with a lower cost entry barrier and reliable execution mechanism via robust centralized trading exchanges. Specifically, Tickmill clients can access these products using the CQG platform, however, with our latest partnership now fully operational, any trader can utilise our conditions through TradingView.
