Tickmill partners with TradingView to strengthen its futures offering

Global multi-asset broker Tickmill has just announced its partnership with social trading platform TradingView. In the latest Tickmill release of future, the company teamed up with TradingView to facilitate direct market access (DMA) to 5 regulated derivative exchanges: CME, NYMEX, COMEX, CBOT and EUREX. Tickmill Clients can now trade directly from the charts on their preferred trading platform.

In the official announcement, Tickmill noted that for a limited time, all new futures clients with a funded account will have access to TradingView PRO with no additional fees.

Duncan Anderson, CEO of Tickmill UK Ltd, commented:

Our partnership comes as the next logical step in providing traders with a seamless Futures trading experience. At the start of the US session, TradingView has a staggering 14,000 simultaneously active users. With such a large client base, it makes sense that we provide our clients with the opportunities afforded to users of TradingView, coupled with the exceptional trading conditions that only Tickmill can offer.

The collaboration between the two companies will allow existing and new Tickmill clients to research markets, share trades and ideas and chat with other traders while trading listed derivatives like futures.