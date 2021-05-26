FairX to launch a new futures exchange for retail investors

A number of firms will FairX products at launch, among which are TD Ameritrade, E*Trade Financial, ABN AMRO Clearing Chicago LLC, ADM Investor Services, Advantage Futures, Dorman Trading, StoneX, Wedbush, Virtu Financial and XTX Markets. Nodal Clear, part of EEX Group, which is in turn part of Deutsche Börse Group, is set to provide clearing services.

Paul Cusenza, Chairman & CEO of Nodal Clear commented:

As a leading U.S. clearing house across an expanding range of asset classes, we’re excited to work with FairX to serve the needs of the global retail trading community by providing reliable, virtually around-the-clock clearing and settlement services.

FairX is set to launch in June and offer low-cost trading access to liquid asset classes in the global futures industry. Its initial product range includes futures on the Bloomberg US Large Cap Index, with the largest 500 companies by market cap, the Bloomberg US Dollar Spot Index, with the value of the US dollar against a basket of international currencies, and the SuperTech Index, with 15 of the largest companies focused on high-growth technology, media and manufacturing industries.