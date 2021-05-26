Menu

FairX to launch a new futures exchange for retail investors

A number of firms will FairX products at launch, among which are TD Ameritrade, E*Trade Financial, ABN AMRO Clearing Chicago LLC, ADM Investor Services, Advantage Futures, Dorman Trading, StoneX, Wedbush, Virtu Financial and XTX Markets. Nodal Clear, part of EEX Group, which is in turn part of Deutsche Börse Group, is set to provide clearing services.

Paul Cusenza, Chairman & CEO of Nodal Clear commented:

As a leading U.S. clearing house across an expanding range of asset classes, we’re excited to work with FairX to serve the needs of the global retail trading community by providing reliable, virtually around-the-clock clearing and settlement services.

FairX is set to launch in June and offer low-cost trading access to liquid asset classes in the global futures industry. Its initial product range includes futures on the Bloomberg US Large Cap Index, with the largest 500 companies by market cap, the Bloomberg US Dollar Spot Index, with the value of the US dollar against a basket of international currencies, and the SuperTech Index, with 15 of the largest companies focused on high-growth technology, media and manufacturing industries.

FairX CEO Neal Brady said:

We’re delighted to work with many of the industry’s leading firms to offer a futures trading venue designed to meet the needs of the global retail futures trader. FairX aims to democratize access to futures and options on futures by delivering superior products, seamless access and dramatically lower exchange costs to the active retail trading community.

J.B. Mackenzie, Managing Director at TD Ameritrade Futures & Forex, LLC added:

As investors in FairX and strategic contributors to the platform, we believe the FairX offering will provide attractive product and execution alternatives to our global clients. We look forward to working with the FairX team to expand the retail futures landscape.

FairX has already closed a few financing rounds led by Park Venture Partners. The rounds included participation from companies such as Battery Ventures, Limerick Hill, LLC, TD Ameritrade, Virtu Financial and XTX Ventures.

