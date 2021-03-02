OANDA partners with TradingView in UK and Europe

Online multi-asset trading services, currency data and analytics provider, OANDA has announced its has teamed up with TradingView, a social network for traders. The partnership will allow mutual clients in the UK and Europe to trade directly from tradingview.com charts using their OANDA account.

Kurt vom Scheidt, Chief Operating Officer with OANDA, said:

Over the years we’ve strived to join forces with world-class platforms such as TradingView, which offers one of the most impressive web-based advanced charting applications available today. And thanks to our ongoing relationship, our clients in the UK and Europe can once again trade directly from TradingView charts, enabling them to capture opportunities in the markets quickly and easily while protecting their portfolio from risk. We’re very pleased to be able to offer this service and very much look forward to further building on this partnership in the future.