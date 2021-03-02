Menu

OANDA partners with TradingView in UK and Europe

Institutional March 2, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Online multi-asset trading services, currency data and analytics provider, OANDA has announced its has teamed up with TradingView, a social network for traders. The partnership will allow mutual clients in the UK and Europe to trade directly from tradingview.com charts using their OANDA account.

Kurt vom Scheidt, Chief Operating Officer with OANDA, said:

Kurt vom Scheidt, OANDA
Kurt vom Scheidt

Over the years we’ve strived to join forces with world-class platforms such as TradingView, which offers one of the most impressive web-based advanced charting applications available today. And thanks to our ongoing relationship, our clients in the UK and Europe can once again trade directly from TradingView charts, enabling them to capture opportunities in the markets quickly and easily while protecting their portfolio from risk. We’re very pleased to be able to offer this service and very much look forward to further building on this partnership in the future.

OANDA launches FX Payments service in North America
Pierce Crosby, General Manager with TradingView, continued:

Pierce Crosby, TradingView
Pierce Crosby
Source: LinkedIn

At TradingView we strive to give our global community of traders what they need – build the best and complete tools, encourage sharing of trading ideas, connect data from around the world, and let them trade through brokers they want. We’re delighted to be extending our partnership with OANDA, and can’t wait to see what the future holds.

Social charting platform TradingView is used by more than 15 million traders and investors around the world. It is powered by real-time data and market-leading analysis software. Through the platform, users can follow global assets, find trading ideas, chat with others, spot trends, and place trades directly with brokers.

