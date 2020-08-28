Tickmill reports 91% net profit growth for 2019

Mukid Chowdhury, Group CFO of Tickmill, commented:

The progress made by Tickmill Group in 2019 demonstrates the continued improvements achieved across all areas of the business, from our marketing and branding initiatives through to a focus on first-class customer service and the innovations introduced on our technology and products. Despite some challenging trading conditions during 2019, these improvements have allowed Tickmill to continue to attract new clients and further expand its operations.