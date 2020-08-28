Tickmill reports 91% net profit growth for 2019

Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Mukid Chowdhury, Group CFO of Tickmill, commented:
The progress made by Tickmill Group in 2019 demonstrates the continued improvements achieved across all areas of the business, from our marketing and branding initiatives through to a focus on first-class customer service and the innovations introduced on our technology and products. Despite some challenging trading conditions during 2019, these improvements have allowed Tickmill to continue to attract new clients and further expand its operations.
Chowdhury continued:
We remain committed in continuing the investment towards the development of our people, products, and services, and to provide our clients with the service they expect in order to ensure that Tickmill is their provider of choice for their trading needs. This is an integral part of our strategy to achieve sustained growth.