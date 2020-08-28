LeapRate
Menu
Menu

Tickmill reports 91% net profit growth for 2019

Brokers August 28, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Forex and CFD trading provider, Tickmill Group, announced its financial metrics for 2019 and reported significant growth.

Highlights from the financial year 2019 results include:

  • Net revenue reached $68.6 million, up by 52.1% from 2018’s result of $45.1 million.
  • Net profit stood at $37.7 million, up 91.4% compared to 2018’s figure of $19.7 million.
  • Trading volume came in at $1,485 billion, with 8.6% increase from 2018. The total number of trades executed amounted to 89.40 million, up by 7% from the previous year.
  • Average monthly trading volume reached $123.8 billion compared to $114.3 billion in 2018, up by 8.3%.
Tickmill reports 52% net revenue growth for 2019
Share via

Mukid Chowdhury, Group CFO of Tickmill, commented:

Mukid Chowdhury, Tickmill
Mukid Chowdhury
Source: LinkedIn

The progress made by Tickmill Group in 2019 demonstrates the continued improvements achieved across all areas of the business, from our marketing and branding initiatives through to a focus on first-class customer service and the innovations introduced on our technology and products. Despite some challenging trading conditions during 2019, these improvements have allowed Tickmill to continue to attract new clients and further expand its operations.

Chowdhury continued:

We remain committed in continuing the investment towards the development of our people, products, and services, and to provide our clients with the service they expect in order to ensure that Tickmill is their provider of choice for their trading needs. This is an integral part of our strategy to achieve sustained growth.

Read More:

Related News

arrow
X
Saxo Bank Group announces record results in its H1 2020 report…BrokersThe result of the first half of 2020 includes a number of records for the Saxo Bank Group, including all time high client assets, record number of t…

Tickmill reports 91% net profit growth for 2019

0
X
FX brokers to the rescue with 30% rise in Champions League football teams sponso…BrokersCyprus-based Forex broker IronFX Global signed the shirt sponsorship contract with FC Barcelona. Global Forex broker FBS also recently signed the spon…
Send this to a friend