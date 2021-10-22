CME Group registers record SOFR futures volume

Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
SOFR futures open interest has continued on a growth path as well. On 19 October 2021, it reached record 1,166,016, which up 170% and increased 16% in one month, having surpassed one million contracts of open interest on 15 September 2021.
Agha Mirza, CME Group Global Head of Rates and OTC Products, said:
As the market continues to manage their interest rate risk ahead of key transition deadlines, clients are increasingly adopting SOFR futures. Average daily volumes in SOFR futures have grown 171% versus 2020, and we are pleased to see new milestones this week with records in both volume traded and open interest.