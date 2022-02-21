Eurex expands offering with MSCI derivatives

Eurex has expanded its MSCI offering with four new futures and two new options. The derivatives exchange’s move was motivated by continuous high demand.

Eurex’s MSCI offering now includes a total of 156 futures and 26 options.

The exchange has added futures on the MSCI Germany and MSCI Israel. The offering was also enhanced with MSCI China and MSCI Saudi Arabia.

George Harrington, Managing Director & Global Head of Fixed Income and Derivatives – MSCI, said: