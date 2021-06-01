Tradovate offers commission-free trading on new FairX futures

Online Brokerage Tradovate announced today that it will be one of the first brokers to offer futures trading on FairX when the new exchange launches this month. Tradovate will offer commission-free trades for FairX market participants.

Tradovate offers new technology, the latest futures products and new pricing models which are designed to reduce a trader’s total costs. The FairX futures offering is aligned with that goal as the firm provides commission-free trades with no market data fees, subscription fees, lifetime license fees, inactivity fees or platform fees.

Rick Tomsic, Founder & CEO of Tradovate Holdings, LLC, commented: