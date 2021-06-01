Tradovate offers commission-free trading on new FairX futures

Online Brokerage Tradovate announced today that it will be one of the first brokers to offer futures trading on FairX when the new exchange launches this month. Tradovate will offer commission-free trades for FairX market participants.
Tradovate offers new technology, the latest futures products and new pricing models which are designed to reduce a trader’s total costs. The FairX futures offering is aligned with that goal as the firm provides commission-free trades with no market data fees, subscription fees, lifetime license fees, inactivity fees or platform fees.
Rick Tomsic, Founder & CEO of Tradovate Holdings, LLC, commented:
From inception, Tradovate’s vision was to change the futures industry through technology and pricing innovation. Our team built a brokerage firm focused on powerful, yet easy-to-use technology to reduce costs while providing the features and tools that futures traders desire. We have worked tirelessly to make sure we meet the needs of active traders – whether they already trade futures or want to participate in the burgeoning futures market based on their stock, options or forex trading experience. Tradovate is excited to help level the playing field for active retail traders by bringing FairX contracts to our clients commission-free and with zero fees.