Tradovate offers commission-free trading on new FairX futures

Institutional June 1, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Online Brokerage Tradovate announced today that it will be one of the first brokers to offer futures trading on FairX when the new exchange launches this month. Tradovate will offer commission-free trades for FairX market participants.

Tradovate offers new technology, the latest futures products and new pricing models which are designed to reduce a trader’s total costs. The FairX futures offering is aligned with that goal as the firm provides commission-free trades with no market data fees, subscription fees, lifetime license fees, inactivity fees or platform fees.

Rick Tomsic, Founder & CEO of Tradovate Holdings, LLC, commented:

From inception, Tradovate’s vision was to change the futures industry through technology and pricing innovation. Our team built a brokerage firm focused on powerful, yet easy-to-use technology to reduce costs while providing the features and tools that futures traders desire. We have worked tirelessly to make sure we meet the needs of active traders – whether they already trade futures or want to participate in the burgeoning futures market based on their stock, options or forex trading experience. Tradovate is excited to help level the playing field for active retail traders by bringing FairX contracts to our clients commission-free and with zero fees.

FairX and Tradovate
FairX will launch futures designed for retail traders and offer them opportunities for exposure to the stock market with indexes, correlated to some of the most actively traded instruments. FairX plans to offer products in a simple and accessible way. To make these smaller contracts easier to build and scale in and out of positions with more flexibility, they will be commission-free at Tradovate.

Neal Brady, CEO of FairX, added:

Tradovate has a strong following among active traders, and we appreciate the firm’s enthusiasm for our product lineup and our shared commitment to a quality, low-cost offering. The Tradovate team has placed great emphasis on providing a robust platform which traders can easily use from anywhere, making it a great fit for our contracts that are designed to trade around the clock, with product specifications tailored to individual investors.

Tradovate’s cloud-based platform is accessible via desktop (both Mac- and PC-compatible), web and mobile platforms for research, analysis and trading.

FairX is set to launch a CFTC-regulated futures exchange in June and offer low-cost trading access to liquid asset classes in the global futures industry.

