Three post-trade regulatory vendors join oneZero

The multi-asset enterprise trading technology solutions provider, oneZero, has recently announced the onboarding of three brand new post-trade Regulatory Vendors to join its already well-established network. These companies will now gain direct access to oneZero’s Data Source analytics. The data source is one of oneZero’s core software offerings, alongside its Hub and Ecosystem.
Pavel Khizhnyak, Co-Founder/CEO of Tradefora – one of the regulators joining oneZero, commented:
The right regulatory partner can significantly lower the burden of compliance. We are thrilled to be partnering with oneZero. Integration with oneZero Data Source greatly reduces the integration costs and deployment time of Tradefora’s solutions for oneZero customers.
Just yesterday, TRAction, IHS Markit, and Tradefora joined the likes of Steeleye, Point Nine and EMIREP, names which the platform had already announced. The recent announcement means that oneZero clients will now have far more options for choosing a vendor to integrate with to best fit their regulating requirements. This may even mean using several vendors across any given jurisdiction at any one time.
Andrew Ralich, CEO of oneZero, said:
oneZero’s mission is to give our customers greater control throughout the entire trading lifecycle. By offering the widest-possible offering of post-trade Regulatory Vendors, we are giving customers the ability to seamlessly integrate with the vendor of their choice – no matter how their business changes or evolves to market conditions.
The Data Source provided by OneZero’s is an agnostic and cloud-based business intelligence resource, which works to unravel clients’ quote, trade, and quote derivative data within Data Source DNA, then turning it into more robust opportunity analytics and business intelligence in comprehensive Data Source Insights. Partner vendors accepted into oneZero’s EcoSystem are given the means to access the same neutral data from the Data Source toolkit in a seamless and effective manner – and all with no extra effort required from brokers.
Quinn Perrott, co-CEO, TRAction Fintech, stated:
TRAction is committed to the provision of seamless and simple regulatory reporting services, hence our decision to partner with oneZero. This partnership has expanded our access and reach to oneZero’s growing customer base, allowing oneZero clients to easily comply with their EMIR, MiFIR, Best Execution, ASIC, MAS, and other reporting obligations via TRAction’s end-to-end reporting solutions.