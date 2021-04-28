Three post-trade regulatory vendors join oneZero

The multi-asset enterprise trading technology solutions provider, oneZero, has recently announced the onboarding of three brand new post-trade Regulatory Vendors to join its already well-established network. These companies will now gain direct access to oneZero’s Data Source analytics. The data source is one of oneZero’s core software offerings, alongside its Hub and Ecosystem.

Pavel Khizhnyak, Co-Founder/CEO of Tradefora – one of the regulators joining oneZero, commented:

The right regulatory partner can significantly lower the burden of compliance. We are thrilled to be partnering with oneZero. Integration with oneZero Data Source greatly reduces the integration costs and deployment time of Tradefora’s solutions for oneZero customers.

Just yesterday, TRAction, IHS Markit, and Tradefora joined the likes of Steeleye, Point Nine and EMIREP, names which the platform had already announced. The recent announcement means that oneZero clients will now have far more options for choosing a vendor to integrate with to best fit their regulating requirements. This may even mean using several vendors across any given jurisdiction at any one time.