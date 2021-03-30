Menu

ATFX Connect improves liquidity services with oneZero EcoSystem

Several years ago, ATFX Connect teamed up with oneZero to enhance its CFDs and FX liquidity pricing, using oneZero’s EcoSystem. Since then, ATFX Connect reached a broader client base, seeing a steady increase in trading volumes over the past year. The oneZero hub has helped ATFX Connect to integrate with third-party platforms smoothly.

Supporting institutional clients, the oneZero Hub works to provide access to precious metals, CFDs and spot FX. Its flexible structure has allowed ATFX Connect to gain a firmer grasp on pricing, aggregation and risk management while allowing it to connect with third-parties in a much easier manner. This has also meant that ATFX Connect has been able to tailor both and customise liquidity streams to reflect client expectations.

Wei Qiang Zang, ATFX’s CEO, said:

The oneZero Hub provides ATFX Connect with a flexible, robust technology solution that supports our deep liquidity pools and tailor-made packages designed for our corporate clients. We will continue to work closely with oneZero to help ATFX expand its institutional business and capture market share by offering clients a broader range of financial instruments.

ATFX Connect focuses on family offices, asset managers, B2B, spread betting accounts, HNWs and hedge funds as an institutional arm of FX/CFD broker, ATFX. It aims to cater to clients trading on margin, bridge or agency account through a fix GUI or API as a multi-access platform.

Enabling reporting abilities in several areas, ATFX Connect clients can pick between various post-trade regulatory vendors, also part of the oneZero EcoSystem. On top of this, the EcoSystem also features over 200 institutional and retail brokers and banks, who distribute liquidity while offering immediate market access to clearing providers and exchanges.

ATFX is regulated by the FCA, CySEC, FSC and FSA, and has over 200 tradable financial assets. The award-winning broker operates on a global basis, providing customer support in more than 15 languages. ATFX Connect was established in 2019 to enhance its global presence and provides customer service and liquidity offerings to clients within the institutional sphere.

