ATFX Connect improves liquidity services with oneZero EcoSystem

Several years ago, ATFX Connect teamed up with oneZero to enhance its CFDs and FX liquidity pricing, using oneZero’s EcoSystem. Since then, ATFX Connect reached a broader client base, seeing a steady increase in trading volumes over the past year. The oneZero hub has helped ATFX Connect to integrate with third-party platforms smoothly.

Supporting institutional clients, the oneZero Hub works to provide access to precious metals, CFDs and spot FX. Its flexible structure has allowed ATFX Connect to gain a firmer grasp on pricing, aggregation and risk management while allowing it to connect with third-parties in a much easier manner. This has also meant that ATFX Connect has been able to tailor both and customise liquidity streams to reflect client expectations.

Wei Qiang Zang, ATFX’s CEO, said: