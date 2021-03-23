oneZero releases price creation tool for institutional clients

Many factors beyond traditional market data inputs influence how brokers formulate their pricing to clients. Previously, oneZero has offered an array of tools to facilitate out-of-the-box capabilities for price creation. The new Algorithmic Pricing Module allows brokers to construct a price using their own algorithms which can access market data, market risk positions and other information that is unique to them.

oneZero, a global provider of multi-asset enterprise trading technology solutions, revealed today its price creation tool, Algorithmic Pricing Module. The new tool helps users form their customised pricing for each recipient, utilising brokers’ own data constructs and algorithms.

The new addition to the oneZero Institutional Hub allows clients to optimise and fine-tune their pricing function, taking relevant parameters through a combination of API inputs and exposed user-defined settings.

The Algorithmic Pricing Module has a coding interface which feeds into directly into the company’s recently unveiled Institutional Hub. The tool allows clients to insert their own native code so they could have more control of the elements used and the construction of the price algorithms which run in real-time on the same hardware as their oneZero Hub to maximize performance. It is an added benefit that brokers need not expose proprietary processes.

