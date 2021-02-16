Strong FX volumes for CLS Group amid recession fears

The foreign exchange settlement provider, CLS Group, has reported strong volumes in January 2021 after investors turned to FX markets amid violent market swings due to fears of a coronavirus-fuelled global recession. CLS saw a rise in swap volumes from $1.26 trillion in December 2020 to $1.36 trillion in January 2021, equating to an increase of 7.9% month-over-month, the figure was also rising by the same percentage yearly.

In terms of CLS’ spot FX volume, the group reported the figure at $461 billion in January 2021, up by 13% relative to $408 billion in the month prior. The figure had also risen by 15% over a yearly basis from the $401 billion set in 2020.

According to a recent survey conducted by the Bank for International Settlements, Global FX swap volumes have surged to nearly $3.2 trillion per day. They now account for almost half of global FX trading. This is said to reflect a pick-up in the spot market, mirroring strong trends in OTC sectors.