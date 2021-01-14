Emerging markets banks Alfa-Bank and First Abu Dhabi Bank join CLSNet

CLS, a market infrastructure delivering settlement, processing and data solutions, has announced that Alfa-Bank and First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) have agreed to initiate onboarding to CLSNet, a standardized, automated bilateral payment netting calculation service for more than 120 currencies.

The CLSNet service standardizes and increases the levels of payment netting in the FX market. By settling the net amounts calculated by CLNet instead of gross amounts, clients can take advantage from improvements to intraday liquidity, better operational efficiency and increased risk mitigation for non-CLS-settled currencies, many of which are in emerging markets.

Leading Russian bank Alfa-Bank and UAE’s largest bank, FAB, will join the current CLSNet user community of global and regional banks, including Actinver, Bank of America, Bank of China (Hong Kong), BNP Paribas, Citibank, Goldman Sachs, Intesa Sanpaolo, J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley.