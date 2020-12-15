ANZ is the first APAC bank to settle all 18 currencies on CLS

CLS, a financial market infrastructure group delivering settlement, processing and data solutions, has today announced that its long-standing settlement member, ANZ Banking Group Limited, has onboarded the Hungarian Forint, making it the first Asia Pacific bank to settle all 18 eligible currencies on CLS’s payment-versus-payment (PvP) system, CLSSettlement.

Introduced in 2002, CLSSettlement mitigates the largest risk in FX – settlement risk. ANZ was among the first Australian banks to go live on the service and one of the six inaugural Asia Pacific banks to settle FX transactions on the system.

Research from the Bank for International Settlements Quarterly Review (December 2019) determined that a significant part of FX trades in CLS-eligible currencies are being settled without any PvP protection, putting a large proportion of market participants at risk. ANZ bringing onboard all 18 CLS currencies on CLSSettlement sets a strong precedent to other banks in the region to continually explore ways to mitigate FX settlement risk, which is becoming an increasing focus for regulators and industry bodies.