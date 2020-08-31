SGX and GF Securities sign a MoU to advance the capital markets in China and Singapore

Singapore Exchange (SGX) announced signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with GF Securities Corporation to promote greater connectivity between Singapore and China’s capital markets.

Under the MoU, SGX will partner with GF Securities to expand its reach and services in Singapore. GF Futures (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd., GF Securities’ wholly owned subsidiary, has been a derivatives trading member of SGX for nine years since 2011. The plan for expansion includes building on the existing distribution of SGX’s derivatives products like Chinese Renminbi futures and grant access to the exchange’s securities market. GF Securities will also promote the multi-asset investment opportunities in both markets and in particular, SGX-listed real estate investment trusts (REITs) and fixed income products.

GF Securities has been taking part in SGX’s OTC bond trading platform. The company has been looking to further increase its FX futures and commodity derivatives trading on SGX and promote the listing of fixed income products on SGX. GF Securities (Hong Kong) Brokerage Co., Ltd., subsidiary of GF Securities, has plans to apply for SGX’s securities trading membership to offer its customers online brokerage services for SGX’s securities products.