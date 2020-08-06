Options expands in Singapore with SGX

Cloud-enabled managed services to the global capital markets provider Options announced their expansion to the Singapore Exchange (SGX). Options has boosted its range of services to cater to financial institutions trading across all asset classes including FX, Equities, Derivatives and application cloud adoption.
The expansion to SGX is the latest addition in the company’s 2020 expansion. Options offers services in trading venues across Europe, North America, South America, South Africa, Russia and Asia.
The expansion to Singapore follows the company’s introduction to the Russian market last month. The company has also grown its business operation lately across New Zealand, Australia, Canada and South America. This is part of Options’ plan to bring its operations closer to essential customers globally.
Options’ Managing Director for APAC Jun Ashida, said:
As a managed colocation and private cloud service provider, our offering gives clients a fully compliant institutional infrastructure, integrated with industry-leading technologies. This allows us to connect clients to both Asian and Global financial hubs for a seamless trading experience. We have worked closely with MAS (The Monetary Authority of Singapore) to ensure clients and partners in the region meet all relevant regulatory requirements and are pleased to have successfully onboarded several of the leading asset managers, systematic quant funds, and banks in the region already.
This latest announcement follows an exciting period for Options, with the SGX expansion marking the latest in a number of expansions into ASX, JPX, B3 and MOEX, to name a few. We also are proud to have announced our industry-first partnership with PURE storage earlier this year, a partnership that is already benefiting our clients.
Options’ Managed Colocation provides users with low latency market data, connectivity and application hosting services at the source of liquidity. It enables firms to deploy latency-sensitive trading strategies across all major liquidity venues globally.
Options announced last month it completed the deployment of market data and colocation facilities at the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX – ALC Australian Liquidity Centre). Clients Options’ clients co-located within these exchanges can utilize low latency market access and managed hosting directly at source for both the ASX Equities and Derivatives.