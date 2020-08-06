Options expands in Singapore with SGX

Cloud-enabled managed services to the global capital markets provider Options announced their expansion to the Singapore Exchange (SGX). Options has boosted its range of services to cater to financial institutions trading across all asset classes including FX, Equities, Derivatives and application cloud adoption.

The expansion to SGX is the latest addition in the company’s 2020 expansion. Options offers services in trading venues across Europe, North America, South America, South Africa, Russia and Asia.

The expansion to Singapore follows the company’s introduction to the Russian market last month. The company has also grown its business operation lately across New Zealand, Australia, Canada and South America. This is part of Options’ plan to bring its operations closer to essential customers globally.