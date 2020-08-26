SGX and Cassini Systems team up to help market participants manage and comply with UMR

Singapore Exchange (SGX) and pre- and post-trade margin and collateral analytics provider for derivatives markets Cassini Systems announced their partnership aiming to provide free service for SGX market participants and assist them with the preparation for meeting the Uncleared Margin Rules (UMR) requirements.

As part of the partnership agreement, SGX will utilize Cassini’s domain expertise to provide market users with complimentary analyses to determine their average aggregated notional amount (AANA), representing the gross value of open, non-centrally cleared derivatives positions.

The AANA is used by international regulators to determine whether a firm falls in scope for each phase of UMR. Phase 5 of the UMr is planned to take effect in September 2021. Entities which are in scope, are subject to a mandatory exchange of Initial Margin (IM) with their counterparties for their bilateral OTC agreements over the $50 million IM threshold per counterpart.

SGX and Cassini are offering the service in advance of Phase 5 so firms which potentially meet the $50 billion AANA threshold can assess their status, adjust their positions and look for alternatives to certain non-cleared products now.

Affected by the Phase 5 are banks, asset managers, hedge funds and pension funds. Phase 6 will take effect in September 2022 and has a threshold of $8 billion AANA.

SGX and Cassini will also collaborate in educating and raising awareness among market participants on the process for complying with UMR, through webinars that will take place in the coming months.