SGX announces S$472 million net profit in FY20 report and 21% rise from last year

Singapore Exchange (SGX) published its market statistics for the financial year 2020.
The exchange reported S$1.05 billion revenue with 16% growth since the previous year. EBITA was S$656 million, up by 25%. SGX registered net profit of S$472 million with 21% increase. Earnings per share stood at 44.1 cents with a 21% rise as well.
Loh Boon Chye, Chief Executive Officer of SGX, said:
We achieved a strong performance in FY2020 with double-digit top line growth across all business units, leading to our revenue crossing the S$1 billion mark – our highest since listing. During the year, we expanded our product range and broadened our platform capabilities, while increasing the number of global customers adopting our multi-asset products and services. We also welcomed Scientific Beta to the SGX Group and announced the acquisition of BidFX, a cloud-based front-end trading platform for currencies, to expand our FX offering.