SGX announces S$472 million net profit in FY20 report and 21% rise from last year

Exchanges July 30, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Singapore Exchange (SGX) published its market statistics for the financial year 2020.

The exchange reported S$1.05 billion revenue with 16% growth since the previous year. EBITA was S$656 million, up by 25%. SGX registered net profit of S$472 million with 21% increase. Earnings per share stood at 44.1 cents with a 21% rise as well.

Loh Boon Chye, Chief Executive Officer of SGX, said:

We achieved a strong performance in FY2020 with double-digit top line growth across all business units, leading to our revenue crossing the S$1 billion mark – our highest since listing. During the year, we expanded our product range and broadened our platform capabilities, while increasing the number of global customers adopting our multi-asset products and services. We also welcomed Scientific Beta to the SGX Group and announced the acquisition of BidFX, a cloud-based front-end trading platform for currencies, to expand our FX offering.

The financial highlights included:

$ million, except where indicated FY2020 FY2019 Change
   
 Key income statement figures    
   
Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities 171.4 139.0 23%
     
Equities 759.7 668.3 14%
     
Data, Connectivity and Indices 121.6 102.5 19%
       
Operating revenue 1,052.7 909.8 16%
   
Operating expenses 397.0 386.3 3%
   
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation  

655.7

  

523.5

  

25%
 

Depreciation and amortisation

  

89.9

  

62.5

  

44%
 

Operating profit

  

565.8

  

461.0

  

23%
   
Other gains 7.5 13.5 (45%)

