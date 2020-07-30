SGX announces S$472 million net profit in FY20 report and 21% rise from last year

Singapore Exchange (SGX) published its market statistics for the financial year 2020.

The exchange reported S$1.05 billion revenue with 16% growth since the previous year. EBITA was S$656 million, up by 25%. SGX registered net profit of S$472 million with 21% increase. Earnings per share stood at 44.1 cents with a 21% rise as well.

Loh Boon Chye, Chief Executive Officer of SGX, said: