Prime brokerage CFH rebrands to Finalto

Multi-asset prime brokerage and liquidity provider CFH has changed its name to Finalto following a rebranding of TradeTech Group.
The company stated that that the new name was carefully selected to describe the vision of the business.
The rebranding reflects the firm’s first step toward full integration and assimilation of the different companies that make up the group.
Finalto offers access to every part of the world’s markets, from liquidity, risk and tech for businesses like funds, brokers and all types of financial institutions, to trading and investments for professional and retail clients
For example, the group offers, liquidity and STP processing from Tier 1 banks, ECNs and non-bank liquidity pools to give brokers the ﬂexibility they need for their trading customers. It also has 360 tech trading solution for brokers that to help them manage every aspect of a trading platform and customer relationships. Finalto’s multi-asset trading platform for professional and retail clients now includes physical share dealing and quantitative strategy builder
CEO Ron Hoffman commented:
TradeTech Group has evolved and grown over the years through a series of acquisitions that have made us what we are today – a global leader in financial services, including risk management, liquidity, trading, investing and technology as a service.
First came Markets.com – our B2C trading platform with a long pedigree that became part of the business in 2015.
Hoffman continued:
After this we added CFH and then Alpha, vastly broadening our financial and geographic offering in the B2B space, and in the process bringing together three very distinct but equally impressive businesses under one roof.
Each business was selected for its culture, growth profile and leadership and over the last two years we have really started to see some exciting changes start to take place as the companies began to work more closely together. Almost two years ago we opened our Group headquarters in London, finally bringing the three pillars of our business together physically under one roof. And now with the rebrand complete we are excited to launch Finalto to the world.
Last week, Playtech responded to rumors on the sale of its financial division Finalto and confirmed that it is in “exclusive discussions” with a management consortium of Israeli companies for the sale of Finalto.