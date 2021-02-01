Prime brokerage CFH rebrands to Finalto

Multi-asset prime brokerage and liquidity provider CFH has changed its name to Finalto following a rebranding of TradeTech Group.

The company stated that that the new name was carefully selected to describe the vision of the business.

The rebranding reflects the firm’s first step toward full integration and assimilation of the different companies that make up the group.

Finalto offers access to every part of the world’s markets, from liquidity, risk and tech for businesses like funds, brokers and all types of financial institutions, to trading and investments for professional and retail clients