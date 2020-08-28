Playtech in talks for selling its financial division TradeTech

Online gaming and financial trading giant Playtech made an announcement in response to recent rumors and speculation. The company confirmed that it is considering the sale of its financial division TradeTech Group (which includes CFH, Alpha, Markets.com).

Playtech shared in November last year that that the trading conditions in its TradeTech unit were highly challenging during September and October and the company expects the division’s results for 2019 to be well below management’s expectations. The company warned that it may sell parts of TradeTech.