Management Consortium to buy Finalto from Playtech for $200 million

Online gaming and financial trading giant Playtech (LSE: PTEC) responded to rumors on the sale of its financial division Finalto, formerly known as Tradetech. The company confirmed that it is in “exclusive discussions” with a management consortium of Israeli companies for the sale of Finalto.

The consortium is backed by Barinboim Group, Leumi Partners Limited, The Phoenix Insurance Company Limited and Menora Mivtachim Insurance Limited.