The battle for Finalto continues: Playtech confirms recommendation, Gopher responds

Playtech has revealed that the adjourned General Meeting to approve the acquisition of its financial division Finalto will be resumed on 18 August 2021. The online gaming and sports betting software provider has confirmed its recommendation for the Consortium’s binding agreement.

In its announcement, Playtech highlighted that Gopher Investments’ recently received proposal for the acquisition of Finalto is uncertain.

The company said in its announcement:

The Board’s stated strategy remains to simplify Playtech’s business and to dispose of Finalto for the maximum available proceeds. The proposal received from Gopher Investments Gopher is uncertain in terms of its deliverability, principally because it is not binding in nature and remains subject to a number of conditions.

Playtech agreed to sell Finalto to the to a consortium led by Barinboim Group for $210 million. The two companies signed a binding agreement which restricts Playtech from negotiations with any third party regarding the sale of its financial unit. However, the Consortium has granted permission for Playtech to ask a limited set of questions in order to clarify the ownership Gopher.

The company stated: