Playtech shareholders reject Finalto sale to the Consortium led by the Barinboim Group

Playtech has announced that its shareholders voted against the acquisition of Finalto by the Consortium led by led by the Barinboim Group. The online gaming and sports betting software provider held a general meeting on the 18 August where the acquisition was not approved.

The decision was reached with 68.3% of the shareholders voting against the deal and only 31.7% voting in favor.

In May, Playtech and the Consortium signed a binding agreement for the sale of Finalto for $210 million. The agreement restricted Playtech from negotiations with any third party regarding the sale of its financial unit. The Consortium can now terminate the agreement within the next 30 days, the official announcement said. However, it can still re-enter a new agreement, if both companies agree.

Playtech noted that since the agreement with the Consortium will soon be terminated, the company is free to peruse negotiations with Gopher for the sale Finalto.