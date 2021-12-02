Playtech shareholders vote to approve Gopher’s $250 million offer for Finalto

Playtech held a general meeting on Wednesday as its shareholders approved the acquisition of its financial business Finalto by the Hong Kong-based Gopher Investments.

Playtech said in an official announcement:

Playtech is pleased to announce that the ordinary resolution set out in the Notice of General Meeting to approve the Disposal was duly passed today, on a poll vote, by Playtech’s shareholders.

The two companies agreed that Gopher will acquire Finalto in a $250 million all-cash deal. Following the shareholder approval, the transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022.

The London-listed company Playtech is also in the process of getting acquired by Australia’s Aristocrat Leisure for $3.7 billion. The companies signed a definitive agreement and Playtech’s shareholders will vote on it on 12 January 2022.