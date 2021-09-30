Gopher to acquire Finalto for $250 million from Playtech

Playtech has agreed to sell its financial business Finalto to Gopher Investments for $250 million in cash.

The transaction is expected to complete in the first half of 2022, pending shareholder vote. The official announcement noted that Playtech’s Board fully supports the acquisition.

The official Playtech announcement said:

Playtech’s intended use of proceeds would be to retain the consideration until there is clarity, and consequently reduce net debt in the interim.

Mor Weizer, CEO of Playtech commented: