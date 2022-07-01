Playtech confirms Finalto sale will close by mid-July

Playtech revealed on Thursday that the sale of its financial entity Finalto to Hong Kong-based Gopher Investments is expected to close by mid-July. The deal was previously supposed to be finalized by 30 June.

The gaming technology provider stated in an official announcement:

Playtech plc confirms that the proposed all-cash sale of its financial trading division to Gopher Investments is now expected to close early to mid-July 2022.

Earlier in June Playtech confirmed it had secured all the necessary regulatory approvals for the sale of Finalto.