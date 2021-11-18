Playtech confirms JKO’s acquisition interest

Another player in the bidding war over Playtech has entered the scene. The gaming software company today confirmed that JKO Play Limited has sent a preliminary inquiry, seeking access to certain due diligence information to explore the terms of a possible offer.

The company also confirmed that JKO has been granted access to the requested information. At this moment, there is no certainty that JKO’s approach will result in an offer, the official announcement noted.

Playtech said: