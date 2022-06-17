Playtech gives TTB more time to confirm acquisition offer

Playtech today announced that the deadline for confirmation for an acquisition offer from TTB Partners has been extended to 15 July 2022.
The tech giant previous set 17 June, this Firday, as a deadline for receiving confirmation of interest for the acquisition of Playtech by TTB. However, the company extended the deadline with the approval of the Panel on Takeovers and Mergers.
Playtech stated in its latest announcement:
Discussions between the Company and TTB are ongoing, and progress continues to be made. At present, the Independent Committee believes allowing additional time for discussions to further develop is in the best interests of the Company’s shareholders and other stakeholders.
Accordingly, the Independent Committee requested that the Panel on Takeovers and Mergers (the ‘Panel’) extend the deadline by which TTB must clarify its intentions. The Panel has granted this extension.