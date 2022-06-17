Playtech gives TTB more time to confirm acquisition offer

Accordingly, the Independent Committee requested that the Panel on Takeovers and Mergers (the ‘Panel’) extend the deadline by which TTB must clarify its intentions. The Panel has granted this extension.

Discussions between the Company and TTB are ongoing, and progress continues to be made. At present, the Independent Committee believes allowing additional time for discussions to further develop is in the best interests of the Company’s shareholders and other stakeholders.

Playtech today announced that the deadline for confirmation for an acquisition offer from TTB Partners has been extended to 15 July 2022.

TTB Partners initially approached Playtech on behalf of an investor group with a possible acquisition offer in February. The move followed Playtech shareholder vote rejecting the $3.7 billion all-cash deal offered by Aussie gambling equipment maker, Aristocrat Leisure. Playtech’s CEO, Mor Weizer, and former Director, Thomas Hall have also expressed interest in participating in the TTB Investor Group.

Playtech and TTB have been in discussions for months now but TTB has not yet made an official bid.

Meanwhile, Playtech recently revealed that it received regulatory approval for the sale of its financial division Finalto to TTB’s subsidiary, Gopher Investments.