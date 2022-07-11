Gopher Investments finalises acquisition of Finalto

Hong Kong-based Gopher Investments today revealed it has completed the acquisition of Playtech’s financial unit, Finalto for $250 million in an all-cash transaction.

Finalto is a provider of B2C and B2B multi-channel trading software and services. The firm’s B2C offering is CFD broker which allows its customers to trade shares, indices, currency and commodity CFDs on its trading platforms. Its B2B offering offers clearing and execution services as well as technology and risk management services.

Gopher is a 4.97% shareholder in Playtech. The investment company, backed by investors with experience in gaming and financials, highlighted that it aims to explore Finalto’s future growth potential.