Gopher withdraws from the acquisition race for Playtech

Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
The official statement said:
Today’s announcement has no bearing on Gopher’s agreement to acquire Playtech’s financial trading division, Finalto. Gopher remains fully committed to the acquisition. The process is ongoing and is expected to complete in H1 2022.
Yesterday Playtech revealed that JKO Play Limited is also shown interest and has inquired about due diligence information in order to explore the terms of a possible offer.
JKO’s interest follows a £2.7 billion acquisition offer made by Australian gambling equipment maker, Aristocrat Leisure, which will be voted by Playtech’s shareholders on 12 January.