Gopher withdraws from the acquisition race for Playtech

Institutional November 19, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Gopher Investments has announced that it does not plan to make a bid for Playtech.

Earlier this month, Gopher, the largest Playtech shareholder, made an offer to acquire gaming software company. Two months ago Gopher also bought its financial business Finalto in a $250 million deal.

Gopher noted that its plans to proceed with the acquisition of Finalto have not been affected.

Gopher opts out from the acquisition race for Playtech
The official statement said:

Today’s announcement has no bearing on Gopher’s agreement to acquire Playtech’s financial trading division, Finalto. Gopher remains fully committed to the acquisition. The process is ongoing and is expected to complete in H1 2022.

Yesterday Playtech revealed that JKO Play Limited is also shown interest and has inquired about due diligence information in order to explore the terms of a possible offer.

JKO’s interest follows a £2.7 billion acquisition offer made by Australian gambling equipment maker, Aristocrat Leisure, which will be voted by Playtech’s shareholders on 12 January.

