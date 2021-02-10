oneZero expands Hub platforms with new Institutional Hub 

Founded in 2009, oneZero’s roots were initially formed in establishing low-latency trading infrastructures, while more recently it has evolved into investing in human workflows. This change in focus is reflected in the Institutional Hub’s user interface.

The Institutional Hub user interface gives control back to the trader, presenting them with a simplistic way of executing complicated workflows.

oneZero , a global provider of multi-asset enterprise trading technology solutions, revealed its new Institutional Hub on Tuesday. Created to provide full trading control to institutional brokers, prime of prime providers and banks, oneZero’s Institutional Hub is a new addition to its comprehensive suite of Hubs designed to solve its audience’s specific requirements. Its suite of Hubs also features the Liquidity Provider Hub and the Retail Broker Hub.

The new Institutional Hub makes it possible for clients to easily refine all trading criteria with advanced price formation, customised distribution, systematic hedging, aggregation and risk management. Utilising such comprehensive price formation capabilities alongside data from Insights means that banks and institutional brokers can thoroughly evaluate their liquidity provider performance and client trading trends.

A key selling point for the ISO27001 certified oneZero is that its platform also incorporates an EcoSystem for both market access and cloud-based Data Source for business intelligence. Clients of the new Institution Hub are therefore empowered to facilitate bilateral affiliations between clientele and liquidity sources. This asset is strengthened by the analytics created from stored quote and trade data. These analytics can then be used to manufacture informed strategies.

With an efficient SaaS offering, oneZero’s clients can get to market quickly thanks to its pairing with the Ecosystem’s connectivity. It has been proven to route billions of quotes daily. Customer support is on offer to clients 24/5.5 due to oneZero’s vast staff pool that spans the globe, meaning that Hub maintenance transcends time zones’ restraints. The firm continues to reinforce its institutional offering and European footprint, and recently announced Stuart Brock’s appointment as Head of Institutional Sales, UK and Continental Europe.

