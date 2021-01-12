Menu

Stuart Brock joins oneZero as Head of Institutional Sales, UK and Continental Europe

Executives January 12, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Provider of multi-asset financial technology solutions oneZero announced hiring Stuart Brock as Head of Institutional Sales, UK and Continental Europe. Brock will be responsible for further building oneZero’s institutional business in the region. He brings extensive institutional experience and industry knowledge from his background in eFX at Kx System, RBS Markets and FlexTrade.

Stuart Brock commented:

Stuart Brock, oneZero
Stuart Brock
Source: LinkedIn

I am excited to join oneZero, as we build our business in the European institutional market.

oneZero’s technology gives clients greater control over their liquidity function, with advanced aggregation, customized pricing, price distribution and risk management, and I’m eager to show the solution’s functionality to wholesale brokers and banks in the region.

Stuart Brock joins oneZero as Head of Institutional Sales, UK and Continental Europe
Share via

Andrew Ralich, Co-Founder and CEO of oneZero said:

Andrew Ralich, oneZero
Andrew Ralich
Source: LinkedIn

We are delighted to welcome Stuart to our team. His experience and business knowledge will be an asset to our current and future clients as they transform their businesses with oneZero.

This new hire comes as oneZero continues to imrpove its institutional offering, with new features being added to the Wholesale Broker Hub, additional market data integration services and advanced analytics within Data Source. oneZero has been actively enhancing its European footprint, in 2020 oneZero appointed Jamie Rose as Director of Relationship Management in the region.

Related News

arrow
X
Edgewater Markets appoints Jonathan Abrahams as director of quality assurance…ExecutivesEdgewater Markets announced the expansion of its technical team in September, with two senior hires joining the firm to work on the company’s white …

Stuart Brock joins oneZero as Head of Institutional Sales, UK and Continental Europe

0
X
Former CFH CEO Marc Levin joins United FintechExecutivesMarc Levin added: I am delighted to be working with Christian again – he always challenges me and encourages me to ‘think big.’ I am hugely mot…
Send this to a friend