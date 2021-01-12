Stuart Brock joins oneZero as Head of Institutional Sales, UK and Continental Europe

Provider of multi-asset financial technology solutions oneZero announced hiring Stuart Brock as Head of Institutional Sales, UK and Continental Europe. Brock will be responsible for further building oneZero’s institutional business in the region. He brings extensive institutional experience and industry knowledge from his background in eFX at Kx System, RBS Markets and FlexTrade.

Stuart Brock commented:

I am excited to join oneZero, as we build our business in the European institutional market.

oneZero’s technology gives clients greater control over their liquidity function, with advanced aggregation, customized pricing, price distribution and risk management, and I’m eager to show the solution’s functionality to wholesale brokers and banks in the region.