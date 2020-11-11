Menu

oneZero enables clients to select multiple post-trade regulatory vendors to access their data

Data November 11, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Provider of multi-asset financial technology solutions oneZero announced that clients may select from a growing list of post-trade regulatory vendors that may access their Data Source data to help them navigate regulatory requirements.

Clients can enable post-trade regulatory vendors that are part of oneZero’s EcoSystem to access their data in a seamless manner, providing a streamlined experience for vendors, as well as clients. Clients can benefit further from a reduced time to market as regulatory reporting is made more accessible.

Data Source is a cloud-based business intelligence toolkit which offers reliability and scalability.  Clients can select the vendor that best fits their regulatory needs and may use services from multiple vendors simultaneously to meet compliance requirements across multiple jurisdictions.

Andrew Ralich, Co-Founder and CEO of oneZero, said:

Andrew Ralich, oneZero
Andrew Ralich
Source: LinkedIn

oneZero’s ongoing objective is to give control to our clients. This initiative puts post-trade solutions on a level playing field for clients, as they are able to use and compare their internal post-trade reporting solutions with solutions provided by oneZero and by third party regulatory vendors, so that they can select the solutions that are right for them.

Martin Meyer, Head of Strategy, EMIREP, commented:

EMIREP is dedicated to regulatory reporting for EMIR, MIFIR, SFTR and best execution to provide clients with customized managed services while reducing their costs by combining compliance expertise with technological intelligence. Integration into oneZero’s EcoSystem is a real added value for our common clients.

oneZero gives data source access to post-trade regulatory vendors
Alexia Kokkinou, Client Success Manager, Point Nine, noted

At Point Nine, we use our in-house proprietary technology to provide an in-class solution to all customers and their regulatory reporting requirements. We are pleased to extend this service to oneZero clients by joining the oneZero EcoSystem.

Helen Bevis, Head of Strategic Partnerships, SteelEye, added:

Helen Bevis, SteelEye
Helen Bevis

SteelEye is a trusted compliance vendor for MiFID II, EMIR, MAR, Dodd-Frank and more. Our data-centric regulatory reporting solutions offers 99.75% accuracy. This enables clients to reduce their risk, save costs and feel confident in their compliance. Seamless access to oneZero data in SteelEye increases efficiencies for joint clients as they streamline their compliance data management processes.

Data Source is an agnostic cloud-based business intelligence toolkit, unlocking clients’ trade, quote and quote derivative data in Data Source DNA, and turns it into meaningful business intelligence and opportunity analytics in Data Source Insights. Partner vendors that are part of oneZero’s EcoSystem may access the same underlying neutral data from Data Source seamlessly, with no additional effort made by brokers.

