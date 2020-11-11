oneZero enables clients to select multiple post-trade regulatory vendors to access their data

Provider of multi-asset financial technology solutions oneZero announced that clients may select from a growing list of post-trade regulatory vendors that may access their Data Source data to help them navigate regulatory requirements.

Clients can enable post-trade regulatory vendors that are part of oneZero’s EcoSystem to access their data in a seamless manner, providing a streamlined experience for vendors, as well as clients. Clients can benefit further from a reduced time to market as regulatory reporting is made more accessible.

Data Source is a cloud-based business intelligence toolkit which offers reliability and scalability. Clients can select the vendor that best fits their regulatory needs and may use services from multiple vendors simultaneously to meet compliance requirements across multiple jurisdictions.

Andrew Ralich, Co-Founder and CEO of oneZero, said:

oneZero’s ongoing objective is to give control to our clients. This initiative puts post-trade solutions on a level playing field for clients, as they are able to use and compare their internal post-trade reporting solutions with solutions provided by oneZero and by third party regulatory vendors, so that they can select the solutions that are right for them.

Martin Meyer, Head of Strategy, EMIREP, commented: