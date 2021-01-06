Ballinger & Co. partners with ED&F MAN Capital Markets

Fast-growing Foreign Exchange specialist Ballinger & Co. and global financial brokerage ED&F Man Capital Markets Ltd. (MCML) announced they have entered into a partnership.

The collaboration between the two companies combines Ballinger’s deliverable Foreign Exchange offering for corporate and institutional clients with MCML’s capital markets expertise, tier-one settlement capabilities and global footprint.

In their partnership, MCML will provide Ballinger with spot and forward FX liquidity, enhancing their capacity to offer flexible terms to clients via a credit facility. Ballinger has secured £10 million of new funding and facilities from MCML and other undisclosed investors.