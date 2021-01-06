Menu

Ballinger & Co. partners with ED&F MAN Capital Markets

Institutional January 6, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Fast-growing Foreign Exchange specialist Ballinger & Co. and global financial brokerage ED&F Man Capital Markets Ltd. (MCML) announced they have entered into a partnership.

The collaboration between the two companies combines Ballinger’s deliverable Foreign Exchange offering for corporate and institutional clients with MCML’s capital markets expertise, tier-one settlement capabilities and global footprint.

In their partnership, MCML will provide Ballinger with spot and forward FX liquidity, enhancing their capacity to offer flexible terms to clients via a credit facility. Ballinger has secured £10 million of new funding and facilities from MCML and other undisclosed investors.

collaboration
Share via

Gary Pettit, Chief Executive Officer UK, ED&F Man Capital Markets, commented:

Gary Pettit, ED&F Man Capital Markets
Gary Pettit
Source: LinkedIn

Our collaboration with Ballinger is a perfect example of our ability to be nimble, entrepreneurial and to work with partners to bring together best in class solutions for our clients.  I am sure that this will be the first step of many in our journey together.

Tom Dudderidge, CEO of Ballinger & Co., added:

Tom-Dudderidge, Ballinger & Co.
Tom-Dudderidge

Entering into this partnership with ED&F Man Capital Markets is a landmark moment for Ballinger. MCML’s liquidity and settlement capabilities will revolutionise our client offering, their team is world-class, and we look forward to deepening our collaboration. It concludes what was a transformational year for us and, looking ahead to this year, we are set to capitalise on our ambition to become the market-leader in the Deliverable FX space.

The announcement of the collaboration comes at a pivotal point in Ballinger & Co.’s expansion. Ballinger traded over $1.75Bn of FX on behalf of its clients in 2020, achieving more than double its projected revenue. The headcount in its London office increased to 19 people.

Read More:

Related News

arrow
X
Cboe Global Markets finalizes acquisition of BIDS Trading…InstitutionalCboe Global Markets Chairman, President and CEO Ed Tilly said: Through our successful collaboration on Cboe LIS, Cboe and BIDS Trading have establish…

Ballinger & Co. partners with ED&F MAN Capital Markets

0
Send this to a friend