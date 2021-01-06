Ballinger & Co. partners with ED&F MAN Capital Markets

Fast-growing Foreign Exchange specialist Ballinger & Co. and global financial brokerage ED&F Man Capital Markets Ltd. (MCML) announced they have entered into a partnership.
The collaboration between the two companies combines Ballinger’s deliverable Foreign Exchange offering for corporate and institutional clients with MCML’s capital markets expertise, tier-one settlement capabilities and global footprint.
In their partnership, MCML will provide Ballinger with spot and forward FX liquidity, enhancing their capacity to offer flexible terms to clients via a credit facility. Ballinger has secured £10 million of new funding and facilities from MCML and other undisclosed investors.
Gary Pettit, Chief Executive Officer UK, ED&F Man Capital Markets, commented:
Our collaboration with Ballinger is a perfect example of our ability to be nimble, entrepreneurial and to work with partners to bring together best in class solutions for our clients. I am sure that this will be the first step of many in our journey together.
Tom Dudderidge, CEO of Ballinger & Co., added:
Entering into this partnership with ED&F Man Capital Markets is a landmark moment for Ballinger. MCML’s liquidity and settlement capabilities will revolutionise our client offering, their team is world-class, and we look forward to deepening our collaboration. It concludes what was a transformational year for us and, looking ahead to this year, we are set to capitalise on our ambition to become the market-leader in the Deliverable FX space.
The announcement of the collaboration comes at a pivotal point in Ballinger & Co.’s expansion. Ballinger traded over $1.75Bn of FX on behalf of its clients in 2020, achieving more than double its projected revenue. The headcount in its London office increased to 19 people.