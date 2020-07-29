Agricultural brokerage Matthews Group joins Marex North America

Global commodities specialist Marex Spectron announced adding the agricultural brokerage Matthews Group to enhance its capabilities in North America. The Matthews Group brings a team of 12 industry specialists in grains and oilseeds, soft commodities and energies, headed by Craig Matthews.

The new team is now part of Marex North America and reports to Jason Manumaleuna, CEO of the RCG division.

The Matthews Group focuses on full-service execution and clearing services, as well as creating fundamental research on the physical agriculture market to commercial clients throughout the US, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America. The group’s clients are farmers, grain elevators, global soybean crushers, food companies, flour millers, livestock companies and financial fund investors, with many relationships spanning over 20 years.

Craig Matthews has more than 30 years of experience in agricultural commodities. He started his career in 1988 with Drexel Burnham Lambert, then he spent 16 years at Citigroup Global Markets, where he established the commercial hedging division of the Salomon Smith Barney investment bank arm. Most recently the team was at ABN AMRO Clearing Chicago LLC for the last 12 years.