ESMA issues guidance on supervision of copy trading in the EU for strong investor protection

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), which is responsible for regulating and overseeing financial markets in the European Union, has published a supervisory briefing focused on firms offering copy trading services. The briefing’s primary goal is to increase investor protection and promote harmonization of supervision across the EU, which aligns with ESMA’s mission.

Copy trading businesses provide a mechanism for investors to automatically replicate the trading strategies of experienced traders. Given the increasing adoption of such services, ESMA aims to ensure that companies adhere to the regulatory requirements of the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive II (MiFID II).

ESMA’s 25-page document provides direction on the classifications of copy trading and outlines the regulator’s expectations for supervision across several domains, including information requirements, product governance, suitability and appropriateness evaluations, remuneration and incentives, and the qualifications of the traders, others copy from.