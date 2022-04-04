ATFX introduces new copy trade program for its Southeast Asia clients

Forex and CFD broker ATFX has just launched a new copy trade program “ATFX CopyTrade” in Southeast Asia. The new program allows inexperienced traders to copy the trades of successful traders.

Taky Lok, Project Owner of ATFX CopyTrade, said:

The program also works for busy people who do not have the time to follow the markets closely yet still want to profit from market movements.

To join the program as a “Follower”, a trader needs to link their trading account the that of successful traders. The trades will then be automatically copied to the account. This allows traders to benefit from the success achieved by ATFX top traders without having to dedicate a lot of time to learning about the markets.