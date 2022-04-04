ATFX introduces new copy trade program for its Southeast Asia clients

Steffy Bogdanova
April 4, 2022 8:28 am

Forex and CFD broker ATFX has just launched a new copy trade program “ATFX CopyTrade” in Southeast Asia. The new program allows inexperienced traders to copy the trades of successful traders.

Taky Lok, Project Owner of ATFX CopyTrade, said:

The program also works for busy people who do not have the time to follow the markets closely yet still want to profit from market movements.

To join the program as a “Follower”, a trader needs to link their trading account the that of successful traders. The trades will then be automatically copied to the account. This allows traders to benefit from the success achieved by ATFX top traders without having to dedicate a lot of time to learning about the markets.

ATFX

All of this information is displayed on the ATFX CopyTrade dashboard. There, traders are ranked based on their returns, risk profile and win rate.

Professional traders can join the program as a “Provider” which will allow them to earn an additional income. They can do that by providing profitable signals to other traders and getting a percentage of their profits.

Earlier in February, ATFX reported that its overall trading volume for the full year have increased 18% in 2021.

LeapRate Analyst

Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.
Tags:

Read Also: